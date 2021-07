The following post includes SPOILERS for the Loki finale. Hot off the heels of Loki’s Season 2 announcement, it seems as if Marvel is prepping the God of Mischief for more MCU Phase Four projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is “expected to appear” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Marvel has yet to confirm whether or not this is true. We’ve also yet to learn if any of Loki’s other supporting characters will be appearing in Doctor Strange 2.