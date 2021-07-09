Cancel
The CDC says Covid boosters aren't necessary. Pfizer suggests otherwise.

MSNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC and FDA said those who are fully vaccinated are protected from variants, including the surging delta variant. Pfizer, however, has announced that it would seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its vaccine, saying another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity.

