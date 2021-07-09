Disaster data recovery: Bouncing back from an IT catastrophe

Docker is a very popular platform for developing new software applications. It is currently used by over 6.5 million developers around the world. Although there are tremendous benefits of using Docker, there are also a number of issues that still need to be sorted out. One of the biggest concerns is security. Docker developers need to take security concerns to heart and make sure all reasonable precautions are utilized. The risk of security problems decreases tremendously if some of the most important security measures are implemented. This is important to make sure Docker registries work properly and are free of security issues to achieve this.