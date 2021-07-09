Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch OLED Hands On Impressions

By Alessandro Fillari
Gamespot
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the sudden announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED, there have been many questions from fans about what to make of the new addition to the Switch family. Joining the original Switch and Switch Lite, the new model features a new 7-inch OLED display, enhanced audio, extra internal storage, a new dock with a built-in LAN port. Set for release on October 8, the new OLED model presents a new way for players to engage with the Nintendo Switch.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled#Nintendo Switch Lite#Lan#Oled#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Where To Buy The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

To celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Nintendo has released a new pair of blue Switch Joy-Cons, officially available today, July 16. For months, Zelda fans have been frantically trying to get their hands on these Zelda Joy-Cons, which sold out almost as soon as they were announced. However, with Skyward Sword HD out today, we're starting to see restocks of the Zelda Joy-Cons at some major stores, with Target, Best Buy, and even the Nintendo Store restocking this morning. You'll want to keep an eye on listings today and keep checking availability below in order to find the Zelda Switch Joy-Cons in stock, as they consistently sell out fast. Good luck!
Dallas, TXwxxv25.com

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. A spokesman did not immediately respond to an...
Video GamesPopular Science

Go big, but don’t go home with the best Nintendo Switch games when out and about

Your home theatre is immaculate. You have the surround sound, the giant screen, the plush, deep-cushioned recliner. You’d spend every waking moment there if you could. But more than you’d like, the outside world calls, whether it’s the morning commute or a walk to the dog park with your pet pooch. But you’re smart, you planned ahead. You bought a Nintendo Switch console (read out our full review here), and can easily change it into handheld mode for fun anytime, anywhere. The only question is: what to play? Sure, you could just continue whatever game you were playing at home, but there are some games that are just better in the bite-sized chunks and unfamiliar confines that the world-at-large brings. Each situation calls for the perfect game, and while the list of best Nintendo Switch games is long, you can easily find the title for you with a little help. So if you’re looking for road trip games or public transit timewasters, we’ve got you covered.
Video GamesGamespot

Nintendo Explains Samus's New Suit In Metroid Dread

Nintendo has shared a new volume in its Metroid Dread Report series. This one largely explains many of the hallmarks of the Metroid franchise for uninitiated players, but it also sheds some light on the new Power Suit that Samus sports in the upcoming Switch game. According to the post,...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Koopa Kast 110 – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Koopa Kast 110 – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Pure Nintendo founder and all around Nintendo geek. Nintendo systems have always been home to my most favorite gaming memories but I also enjoy video games on any platform. The first system I purchased was a Nintendo GameCube but I grew up playing the NES, SNES, and all of the various Game Boy models.
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Unite Release Date Is July 21 On Switch, Free Zeraora Available

Pokemon Unite, the first strategic team battle game MOBA for the series, will release on July 21 for Nintendo Switch, The Pokemon Company has announced. Additionally, it was announced that everyone who logs into the free-to-play game by August 31 will get Zeraora to use. The freebie offer will eventually be available on mobile when the game is released there.
BusinessGamespot

Gamescom 2021's First Confirmed Companies Include Xbox, Bethesda, And EA

Gamescom has announced the first batch of companies confirmed for the annual gaming convention, with 19 names coming to the online events scheduled for August 25-27. Big names coming to the event include Xbox and Bandai Namco--both of whom also appeared at E3 2021 in June--as well as E3 holdouts Activision and Electronic Arts. The list also includes Bethesda Softworks separately from Xbox despite the two having merged, implying a separate presence for the Deathloop publisher during the show. The full list of participants is below.
Video GamesGamespot

The Possibility Of Final Fantasy X-3 Being Made Isn't "Zero"

Square Enix has suggested that it could one day return to the world of Final Fantasy X with a Final Fantasy X-3 sequel. In a new interview with Famitsu as reported by Japanese blog Ryukutya via RPGSite, several key members of Final Fantasy X commented on how the project even has a plot written by Kazushige Nojima, who served as one of the scenario writers on the 2001 game.
Video GamesGamespot

Resident Evil Multiplayer Spin-Off, Re:Verse, Delayed Until 2022

Resident Evil's multiplayer spin-off game, Re:Verse, have been delayed from its previous July 2021 window into 2022. Capcom announced the news on Twitter today, saying that it needed additional time to work on the game further. Delayed a few weeks ago to July 2021, Capcom says the multiplayer game will...
Video GamesGamespot

PS5 Is Getting Nature Sim Away: The Survival Series

The PS5 is getting a sugar glider-centered nature sim titled Away: The Survival Series. Players will get to assume the identities of sugar gliders--flying, leaping, and climbing like they do--and "embark on a perilous journey through the wilderness to save [their] family." The game is expected to release sometime in late summer of 2021.
Video Gamesxda-developers

Today only: Get a $50 Nintendo eShop card for $45

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles at the moment (even with all the excitement over the Steam Deck), with thousands of excellent games readily available. However, many of those games can be pricey, especially with how rare Nintendo has sales on its own titles. Newegg is now selling $50 Nintendo eShop cards for $45, essentially giving you $5 for free to spend on digital games.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 240: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review, Mario and Zelda Auction Prices, and More

Time to return to the hunt! This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill dive into Capcom’s latest roleplaying adventure on Switch, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Before that, though, the gang has a heated discussion on a divisive topic: should Super Mario 64 be worth $1.5 million? Maybe it’s capitalism, maybe it’s resellers, or maybe it’s auction house patrons with too much money on their hands–whatever the reason, there’s no denying that retro games are getting harder to find and even harder to afford.
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adds DualSense Adaptive Trigger Support On PC

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update seemingly added support for the PS5 DualSense controller's adaptive triggers feature on PC. Support for DualSense controllers on PC including haptic feedback has been reported around Reddit, YouTube, and social media, though the official Season 4 Reloaded patch notes don't mention anything about it. Apparently, trigger haptics are only supported when the DualSense controller is connected to PC via cable and not wirelessly.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

What Time Does The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Release?

What time does the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD release?. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is launching today for Nintendo Switch, reviving the 2011 Zelda adventure originally released for the Nintendo Wii. Here is the exact time players all across the globe can launch the brand-new game for the first time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy