Nintendo Switch OLED Hands On Impressions
Following the sudden announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED, there have been many questions from fans about what to make of the new addition to the Switch family. Joining the original Switch and Switch Lite, the new model features a new 7-inch OLED display, enhanced audio, extra internal storage, a new dock with a built-in LAN port. Set for release on October 8, the new OLED model presents a new way for players to engage with the Nintendo Switch.www.gamespot.com
