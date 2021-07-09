Why Celtics Fans Shouldn’t Get Their Hopes Up For Second-Round Pick

Boston Celtics rumors have shifted to the offseason and what the Celtics will need to do in order to get back to the NBA Finals. Could the Celtics go after Lonzo Ball in free agency? Are the Celitcs going to keep Jaylen Brown after trading away Kemba Walker? What are the biggest moves that Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office need to make to push Boston to the next level? Could Damian Lillard end up with Boston? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers these questions and more in today’s mailbag video. Subscribe to Boston Celtics Today for more Celtics offseason news and rumors: http://www.