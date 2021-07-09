Cancel
NBA

Why Celtics Fans Shouldn’t Get Their Hopes Up For Second-Round Pick

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
 9 days ago
The Celtics have insignificant draft capital entering the 2021 NBA Draft as Boston possesses merely one pick at No. 45 overall. Boston, who traded its first-rounder in a deal that sent Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, has had the exact same selection twice in the past five years. And based on those results, Celtics fans should temper their expectations regarding the organization’s second-round selection.

