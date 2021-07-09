Cancel
NASA's Mars helicopter captures these amazing color photos

 9 days ago
  • NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has completed its ninth and most challenging flight, breaking records along the way.
  • The helicopter captured dozens of photos of the Red Planet’s surface, including several high definition color photos.
  • ”When scientists can get those images of that contact early, we can start the science process much earlier than we would otherwise," said one NASA scientist.

Haygen Warren, a writer for NASA Spaceflight and 16-year-old "aspiring astronaut," shared several of the color photographs published by NASA from the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's high-resolution color camera, which sits on the helicopter's fuselage and is pointed approximately 22 degree below the horizon.

The helicopter's ninth flight broke records and was the most challenging flight yet, flying for 166.4 seconds at a pace of 5 meters per second over a terrain of high slopes.

"This was a big leap — big leap — in terms of what we’ve done before. We went between sites that were 620, 625 meters apart, which is enormous compared to what we’ve done before," Ingenuity chief pilot Harvard Grip told The Verge about the mission, which is "designed to be high risk, high reward, so that means it makes sense for us to take those additional risks because of the potential payoff."

After taking its first flight on April 19, the spacecraft has continued to push the limits of the Perseverance mission to Mars.

"This was the first time where we really said, ‘Let’s go big, and let’s take a risk and get across Séítah,’ which we know is an extremely challenging terrain for a rover to traverse," Ken Williford, deputy project scientist for the Perseverance mission, told The Verge. "When scientists can get those images of that contact early, we can start the science process much earlier than we would otherwise, and start to make observations and interpretations and understand what those rocks are."

