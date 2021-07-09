Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn, Meigs, West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradley; Hamilton; McMinn; Meigs; West Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BRADLEY...SOUTHWESTERN MEIGS...NORTHWESTERN POLK...SOUTHERN MCMINN AND EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 AM EDT At 959 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Charleston, or 8 miles north of Cleveland, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Benton, Etowah, Charleston, Calhoun, Hillsview, Hopewell, Reliance, Hiwassee Ocoee State Park and Big Spring.alerts.weather.gov
