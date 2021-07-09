Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Infographic: Acquisition of independent physician practices heats up

By Emily Payne
benefitspro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic was especially hard for independent physician practices, driving many to rethink their payment models and accelerate the movement toward value-based care arrangements. Unfortunately, that coincided with an increase in acquisitions of independent practices by larger health care systems. This trend, many experts warn, results in increased prices and reduced competition.

www.benefitspro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infographic#Alm#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Personal Financephysicianspractice.com

Physicians practice business structures

Last March around “Match Day,” I was chatting with an excited young physician who had completed his residency and had an opportunity to join an established physician as an independent contractor. We spoke about the Match Day relief he and fellow future physicians experienced as they learned where they had landed to spend the next three years or more in their specialty of choice. All the hard work through medical school and a grueling residency had paid off, and the enthusiastic young man was about to start his career as a physician. During the conversation, one big question came up. He was working as an independent contractor, so how best could he position himself? Should he establish his own LLC or remain in Schedule C? It was very confusing to him when he tried to research the various options, particularly as his friends were giving him their own ideas, some of which weren’t even applicable to his situation.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

Survey of physicians supports recognition of PALTC medicine as a specialty practice

A study of post-acute and long-term care physicians’ has led industry experts to push for recognition of the profession as a specialized medical practice area. The American Board of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (ABPLM) commissioned a survey of attending physicians in the industry. Questions were developed by a task force of experts who agreed on practice-related activities relevant across multiple post-acute and LTC care settings. Fully 389 participants responded, describing the tasks, experience and medical knowledge needed in their roles.
Healthbenefitspro.com

Amazon Care reportedly seeking to partner with major insurers

Securing the partnership of major insurance carriers would be a big step forward for Amazon Care as it seeks to expand. So far, however, it is struggling to get some of them on board, according to Business Insider. Amazon Care works through a mobile app, allowing people to see a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts With Three US Physician Practices

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed contracts with three physician practices in Texas to provide its iUGO Care platform to their chronic disease patients.
Healthbenefitspro.com

Trends in telehealth: Setting the stage for virtual care delivery

After skyrocketing into the spotlight during the pandemic, virtual health care’s popularity appears to be waning. Several reports over the past several months have pointed to a decline in use as Americans return to the in-office setting–at least for some medical services. Emily Payne is managing editor at BenefitsPRO. A...
Mississippi Statebeckersspine.com

US Orthopaedic Partners adds 6-physician Mississippi practice

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners added Tupelo-based Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi in its second partnership in a week. Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi has four locations throughout the state and has six physicians, according to a July 9 news release. "We are excited by this new partnership with USOP and, as...
Public Healthchannele2e.com

Best Practices for Customer Acquisition Post-Pandemic

Even as the world rebounds from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, managed service providers (MSPs) are finding it’s more challenging than ever to ensure their existing clients’ businesses run smoothly while also courting potential new customers. There’s a growing need for MSPs to rethink their approach to customer acquisition in a bid to accelerate growth. One way of doing this is by leveraging new and effective marketing techniques.
Georgia Statebeckersasc.com

Covenant Physician Partners adds 32-physician eye practice in Georgia

Physician services organization Covenant Physician Partners added Marietta (Ga.) Eye Clinic, according to a July 13 news release. Marietta Eye Clinic has 10 locations in the Atlanta area and performs a range of eye surgeries from laser procedures and cataract treatment. It has 32 ophthalmologists and optometrists. The clinic also operates a surgery center in Marietta.
Health ServicesEurekAlert

Minority physicians experience more diversity, less burnout in family medicine practice

More than 40% of physicians in the United States reported at least one symptom of burnout, which is particularly high among family physicians. This study examined a nationally-representative sample of family physicians to determine whether physician race-ethnicity was associated with burnout among a nationally-representative sample of family physicians. Of the 3,0916 physicians studied, 450 (15%) were from racial-ethnic groups underrepresented in medicine (UIM), which include Blacks/African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos, American Indians and Pacific Islanders who together comprise 30-35% of the general population yet account for only 12.4% of family physicians. The study findings support the researchers' hypothesis that UIMs were significantly less likely than their non-UIM counterparts to report emotional exhaustion and depersonalization. This may be attributed to practicing in more racially-diverse counties and being less likely to practice obstetrics, both of which partially mediated the protective effect of UIM status on depersonalization. The mediating effect of working in more racially and ethnically diverse counties is consistent with evidence of the beneficial effect of cultural diversity on health outcomes for minorities and better overall self-rated health among adults. Understanding the attributes of UIMs that may prevent burnout may also provide insights for developing a more resilient physician workforce.
benefitspro.com

How claims data technology is becoming an expectation

Editor’s note: We recently chatted with Anne Brunson, VP of Service Operations at Maestro Health, about the future of claims data, technology and self-funding. 1. How can self-funded employers leverage their health plan data?. Anne Brunson: One of the benefits of moving to a self-funded model is having better access...
ComputersPhys.org

Improving data-independent acquisition proteomics

Proteomics produces enormous amounts of data, which can be very complex to analyze and interpret. The free software platform MaxQuant has proven to be invaluable for data analysis of shotgun proteomics over the past decade. Now, Jürgen Cox, group leader at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, and his team present the new version 2.0. It provides an improved computational workflow for data-independent acquisition (DIA) proteomics, called MaxDIA. MaxDIA includes library-based and library-free DIA proteomics and permits highly sensitive and accurate data analysis. Uniting data-dependent and data-independent acquisition into one world, MaxQuant 2.0 is a big step towards improving applications for personalized medicine.
Germantown, OHDayton Daily News

New medical office to bring together independent practices

A new medical office is expected to open later this year in Germantown. Construction has started on a new building for Providence Medical Group, which will be a new home that brings together Farmersville Medical Center, Germantown Family Medicine and the practice of Dr. Noel Watson. ExploreIndependent physicians say they’re...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy