When Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano meet on Saturday night, they’ll have the chance to make history. Never before has there been an undisputed 154-pound champion in the four-belt era, and though Charlo is the betting favorite and has a better resume than his opponent, Castano is still an awfully dangerous opponent. And Charlo knows it. Here’s everything you need to know about Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, including the odds, their records and a prediction on who will win.