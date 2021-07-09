Cancel
It’s the 57th Anniversary of Federal Support for NJ public transit

By Reader Submitted
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

July, 2021 marks the 57th Anniversary of federal government support for public transportation. The success of public transportation can be traced back to one of the late President Lyndon Johnson’s greatest accomplishments which continues benefiting many Americans today. On July 9th, 1964 he signed the “Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964” into law. Subsequently this has resulted in the investment over time of several hundred billion dollars into public transportation.

Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

