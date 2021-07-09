Return To The Woods With Moss: Book II
Way back in 2018, a little game called Moss was released for PlayStation VR. In it, you play as an omnipotent force that aids a brave little mouse called Quill on an adventure through the woods, manipulating objects and helping Quill find secrets by navigating the 3D space that surrounds her path. Moss was considered by many to be the first great VR RPG, and today’s State Of Play event revealed that Quill will be returning in Moss: Book II.cogconnected.com
