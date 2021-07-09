Cancel
Tucker Recalls Being 'Steaming Mad' After Working A Match On Short Notice

Plans change quickly in WWE and for Heavy Machinery, a quick turnaround upset Tucker, who just wanted to keep everyone safe. Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis) had been working B-Team (Do Dallas & Curtis Axel) on the live event loop and in dark matches throughout 2019, gaining plenty of familiarity with each other. That familiarity came in handy when they found out they were be working on short notice, without proper time to warm up.

