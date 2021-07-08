Ashes of Creation Visual Non-NDA Alpha Releases This Weekend

The Gloomy Mage is on her way to the game. The Sentinels of Light event has kicked off and the battle for Runeterra is fierce. This new event is completely changing the game and the universe, as new and old champions alike join the fray. Already, we've seen Akshan join the ranks of LoL champions, but he doesn't seem to be the only one joining in on the action. It was revealed through the current event storyline that a Yordle named Vex, loyal to Viego, is the next upcoming champion, even before Akshan hits live servers.