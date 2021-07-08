Cancel
Ashes of Creation Visual Non-NDA Alpha Releases This Weekend

estnn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent creators can finally show off Ashes of Creation with their own gameplay. After much anticipation, Intrepid Studios is lifting the visual non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that Alpha-1 stage testers are currently under. Up until now, the only images and videos we had of Ashes of Creation came from Intrepid themselves. While it's still been exciting to see, the community has been waiting to see content creators stream the game and make original videos on it to see how the game really is right now.

estnn.com

#Nda#Beta Tests#Content Creators#Intrepid Studios#Ashes Of Creation#Alpha 1 Nda#Estnn#Thelazypeon#Mmo
