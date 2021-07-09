Report: PAC Missing AEW Dynamite Due To Travel

During a recent edition of his Keepin It 100 with Konnan podcast, former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Konnan talked about his backstage experience at AEW Dynamite:. “It was one of the greatest experiences of my career. Because everybody’s very, very happy, everybody’s very helpful, everybody’s very professional. There’s this one room in there, that’s with Don Callis, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks. They’re all in there, they’re playing basketball games, they’re watching the NBA. It’s a very fun atmosphere. And I thought to myself ‘wow, I wish I would have grown up in this type of atmosphere.’ And everybody is happy. I saw Vickie, I hadn’t seen her in fifteen years. I hadn’t seen Jerry Lynn in fifteen years, I hadn’t seen Big Show in like fifteen years. Legit, they’re very happy.”
Comments / 0