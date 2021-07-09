Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Report: PAC Missing AEW Dynamite Due To Travel

By Jeremy Lambert
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PAC has been noticeably absent on recent episodes of AEW Dynamite and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, it's due to travel. PAC reportedly went home to the UK recently and with travel still being difficult due to the pandemic, hasn't been able to return. PAC last wrestled...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
Dave Meltzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Pac#The Wrestling Observer#Death Triangle#The Young Bucks#The Aew Tag Team Titles#Aew Dynamite Road Rager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Travel
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Championships, title opportunities and bragging rights were all up for grabs Sunday night as WWE presented Money in the Bank, a show headlined by the event's namesake matches and Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge. Was The Head of the Table able to retain his title or did...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Money In The Bank Results: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the WWE Money in the Bank PPV event:. Kofi came out aggressive, but Lashley eventually knocked him down with a powerslam. Lashley tossed him into the ring post. Lashley beat him down then locked in the full nelson submission and hit a suplex. Lashley mounted him and hit him with several strikes. Lashley hit a few different dominators. Lashley tapped him with the full nelson.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Money in the Bank Match Winners Leak?

WWE Money In The Bank is this Sunday and of course that also means, with any upcoming WWE pay-per-view event that seasoned gamblers and betting enthusiasts are placing their bets around the current betting odds. In the case for the women’s Money in the Bank match, which will feature Alexa Bliss, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H; Natalya and Tamina – as it stands right now, Bliss is the current favorite to win with 5/4 odds according to BetOnline.AG. WWE’s ‘biggest star’ returns at Money in the Bank.
WWEPWMania

Video: The Usos Win SmackDown Tag Team Championship At Money In The Bank

The Usos are your new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso become the new champions by defeating Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The match ended when Jimmy pinned Rey with a roll-up, as Jey reinforced the pin from the apron, right after taking Dominik out at ringside.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Returns At Money in the Bank?

WWE recently welcomed the fans back in attendance and have been reportedly planning some huge surprises.It was previously noted, at least one surprise for Money in the Bank is expected. Twitter account @WrestleVotes had teased the return of Finn Balor prior to this past Friday’s edition of Smackdown and he...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Break Silence On Sasha Banks Hiatus

The WWE universe want to know – where is Sasha Banks? Why has Sasha gone MIA and will we see her back? Well, all of the answers are here and luckily, there is some silver lining within the dark cloud that has seen Sasha Banks out of action for some time now…Alexa Bliss Reveals Beautiful Haircut Photo.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Money in the Bank live results: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

For the first time in more than 16 months, there will be a full-capacity crowd for a WWE pay-per-view tonight. Tonight's Money in the Bank PPV is being held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas and will feature two Money in the Bank ladder matches. In the men's ladder match, Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins will vie for the briefcase.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Viewership Dips For Road Rager Special On 7/7/21

AEW Dynamite viewership was down on Wednesday. According to the PWTorch, AEW Dynamite on July 7 drew 871,000 viewers. This number is down from last Wednesday, which drew 883,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.33 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.35 demo rating...
WWEPWMania

Zelina Vega Comments On Aleister Black’s AEW Dynamite Debut

Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad), who returned to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown, took to Twitter last night and reacted to the AEW debut of her husband, Malakai Black (aka Tommy End, Aleister Black). As noted, Black made his AEW debut on last night’s Road Rager special. He attacked...
WWEComicBook

Andrade El Idolo Channels DC Comics Villain in AEW Dynamite Debut

Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling during AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on Wednesday night. The former NXT Champion arrived with new gear channeling the DC Comics villain Black Mask, complete with a white pinstripe suit and all-black luchador mask. The villain, typically a part of Batman's rogues' gallery, was depicted in live-action by Ewan McGregor in the 2020 film Birds of Prey and has been in a number of animated features including Batman: Under the Red Hood and Batman: Bad Blood.
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho To Miss Episodes of AEW Dynamite In December

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho is set to miss episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in December due to an upcoming Fozzy tour. The band is set to tour England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Ireland from November 30 to December 12. A concert in Swansea on December 10 is sold out. This means he would miss episodes of AEW Dynamite on December 1 and 8, as well as Rampage on 3 and 10.
WWEf4wonline.com

Speak Now: AEW Dynamite Road Rager recap

All Elite Wrestling held a very exciting and newsworthy of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager. Join host Denise Salcedo as she recaps the entire show from top to bottom on Speak Now Pro Wrestling. Topics Rundown:. Overall thoughts on AEW Dynamite Road Rager. QT Marshall vs. Cody Rhodes (South Beach Strap...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Killian Dain Reveals That WWE NXT Wrestlers Would Watch AEW Dynamite Backstage

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, former WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain commented on WWE NXT wrestlers watching AEW Dynamite backstage at the TV tapings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if NXT wrestlers would watch AEW: “Like, so, I think people would...
WWE411mania.com

Update On Ticket Sales For AEW All Out, Upcoming Episodes of Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago sold every ticket that was available on the pre-sale on Wednesday. Tickets were gone almost immediately, including 1,200 tickets that would be available for all three shows that week. There were seats held back for when tickets go on sale to the general public, which happens in just over an hour today. It’s expected that there will be around 10,000 tickets out. Only 600 tickets are on the secondary market, which is under the 2,000 that usually happens for a show like this. This suggests that most of the tickets were bought by fans and not scalpers. It also has the highest get-in price on the secondary market right now for wrestling, at $89.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Road Rager Preview: Street Fight, Strap Match

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager episode airs on TNT at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage. * QT Marshall vs. Cody Rhodes (South Beach Strap Match) * MJF to announce stipulations for Chris Jericho to...
WWE411mania.com

AEW News: Britt Baker Makes WWE/Saudi Arabia Reference on Dynamite, Andrade el Idolo Wins AEW Debut

– Britt Baker took a not-so-subtle shot at WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows during her promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As you can see in the clip below, Baker went on a rant about how Vickie Guerrero is using her connection to Andrade El Idolo to gain favors in positioning Nyla Rose for a title shot. Calling it a “blood money” situation, Baker quipped, “maybe next week AEW Dynamite can run in Saudi Arabia!”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kenny Omega Reveals Who Inspired His Look On AEW Dynamite

On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, fans may have noticed AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) had new looks for their facial hair. Once Omega came out to the ring, fans immediately said his was a tribute to Triple H circa mid-2000s.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Notes From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings

According to a report from Fightful, the plan as of earlier today was for Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy to take place next week on AEW Dynamite. During the AEW Dark: Elevation TV tapings, HFO appeared in a segment but Jack Evans wasn’t present. There is no word on what the status of Evans is as of this writing.
WWEPWMania

Konnan Comments On His Backstage Experience At AEW Dynamite

During a recent edition of his Keepin It 100 with Konnan podcast, former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Konnan talked about his backstage experience at AEW Dynamite:. “It was one of the greatest experiences of my career. Because everybody’s very, very happy, everybody’s very helpful, everybody’s very professional. There’s this one room in there, that’s with Don Callis, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks. They’re all in there, they’re playing basketball games, they’re watching the NBA. It’s a very fun atmosphere. And I thought to myself ‘wow, I wish I would have grown up in this type of atmosphere.’ And everybody is happy. I saw Vickie, I hadn’t seen her in fifteen years. I hadn’t seen Jerry Lynn in fifteen years, I hadn’t seen Big Show in like fifteen years. Legit, they’re very happy.”
WWE411mania.com

Darby Allin and Ethan Page Segment Set For Road Rager Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin and Ethan Page will speak during this week’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Allin and Page will both do a sit-down interview with Jim Ross on this week’s show. Allin and Page were originally set to have a Coffin Match on the show, but that was delayed by Page after Allin attacked him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy