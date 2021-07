Defensive stars are hard to find in the sport of college football these days. They are usually not as highlighted as their offensive counterparts, especially in smaller conferences like the Sun Belt. Last season, Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson was named Defensive Player of the Year for the Sun Belt and is now in the NFL. This was the same case for Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither in 2019. This year, several players could be considered for the Sun Belt’s best defensive player, including South Alabama safety Keith Gallmon.