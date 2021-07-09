Cancel
Business

Netskope Valued at $7.5 Billion With $300 Million Round

By Editor
svdaily.com
 9 days ago

SANTA CLARA — Netskope, a provider of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), announced that the company has closed a new $300 million investment round led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth. Also participating in this latest funding round were all other major existing Netskope investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Base Partners, Sapphire Ventures, and Geodesic Capital. Following this significantly oversubscribed investment round, Netskope has achieved a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion.

