Kentucky Football will be the theme of the next two KSR radio shows when the show returns from a three-day weekend and begins two weeks of guest hosts Tuesday morning. First, the KSR Football Podcast will fill in for Matt Jones and the regular crew on Tuesday’s show. You will hear my voice with former players Freddie Maggard and Charles Walker from the podcast, plus KSR football writer/podcaster Adam Luckett will fill in for Nick Roush in the fourth chair. Luckett and Roush are hosts of the 11 Personnel podcast on the KSR podcast network.