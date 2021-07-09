Shirley Barnett Dunahoo passed peacefully at hom on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1937 in Oconee County to Carlton and Virginia Barnett and grew up in Winder. Shirley was married to W. Simpson Dunahoo for 65 years. They moved to the eastern shore of Maryland in 1960, where they spent the remainder of her life. She was an accomplished homemaker who mastered any creative pursuit she attempted. Her greatest achievement, howeveer, was raising three exceptional children.