Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winder, GA

Shirley Barnett Dunahoo

mainstreetnews.com
 9 days ago

Shirley Barnett Dunahoo passed peacefully at hom on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1937 in Oconee County to Carlton and Virginia Barnett and grew up in Winder. Shirley was married to W. Simpson Dunahoo for 65 years. They moved to the eastern shore of Maryland in 1960, where they spent the remainder of her life. She was an accomplished homemaker who mastered any creative pursuit she attempted. Her greatest achievement, howeveer, was raising three exceptional children.

www.mainstreetnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Winder, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
State
Maryland State
City
Carlton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy