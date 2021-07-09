Wanted: Jersey City Businesses to Participate in JC Fridays Arts Festival
Art House Productions is looking for businesses in Jersey City to participate in an upcoming JC Fridays on September 10. JC Fridays encourages local spending and is a wonderful catalyst for neighborhoods to pull together multiple venues as destinations for audiences to come out and explore their neighborhood. It builds participation in the arts city-wide, connects people within neighborhoods and supports local business. As a business owner, you can give back to your community while also attracting new business by participating.hudsonreporter.com
