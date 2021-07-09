Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Wanted: Jersey City Businesses to Participate in JC Fridays Arts Festival

 9 days ago
Art House Productions is looking for businesses in Jersey City to participate in an upcoming JC Fridays on September 10. JC Fridays encourages local spending and is a wonderful catalyst for neighborhoods to pull together multiple venues as destinations for audiences to come out and explore their neighborhood. It builds participation in the arts city-wide, connects people within neighborhoods and supports local business. As a business owner, you can give back to your community while also attracting new business by participating.

