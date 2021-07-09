Wanted: Jersey City Businesses to Participate in JC Fridays Arts Festival

In celebration of Jersey City PRIDE month, the Art House Productions Gallery is excited to present “TANGENTS”, a solo exhibition of new work by Miguel Cardenas from August 1 to September 10 at Village West Gallery in Downtown Jersey City. Miguel Cardenas takes his style of collage construction to a new and exciting level, adding intriguing, three dimensional elements that further the conversation of his chosen historic references. An artist’s reception will be held on Sunday, August 1 from 2pm to 6pm. The public are also invited to visit the show as part of JC Fridays on Friday, September 10 from 5pm-7pm.