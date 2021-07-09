2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Elijah Lilly, WR, Colorado Mesa University

6'4” Senior Guard...3x NAIA 1st Team All American, 3x Crossroads League Player of the Year, 2019 and 2020 Crossroads League Athlete of the Year, 2020 Bevo Francis Award Winner, 2020 NAIA National Player of the Year and 2018 NAIA National Tournament Most Outstanding Player...Averaged 26.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a junior...Has scored 2,479 points in his 3 years at IWU, making him the program’s All-Time Leading Scorer...Career high 40 points in top 10 matchup against Saint Francis his freshman year...2017 Indiana All-Star...1450 career points at Warsaw High School for Coach Doug Ogle...Averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists as a senior...Went 61-17 as a three year starter, including three straight Northern Lakes Conference titles, and appearances in the Elite 8 (Senior Year) and Final 4 (Junior Year) of the IHSAA 4A State Tournament...4.0 GPA.
