2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Elijah Lilly, WR, Colorado Mesa University

The late mover is the hot prospect that makes a perceived jump up the board in the days leading up to the draft. Each year, a few prep players make the late jump thanks to their high school seasons firming up their prospect status. It also seems like a football prospect or two does just that with the reps they get in that final season pushing up their draft status near or above their football ranking. That is the case for a couple of Clemson recruits, Bubba Chandler from Georgia and South Carolina’s Will Taylor. It seems Taylor’s stock has skyrocketed, and teams are looking at the quarterback/wide receiver as a possible top ten selection.