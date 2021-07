Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Dr. Maymon-Pomeranchik, 43, is trained as a molecular and genetic researcher holding a PhD from the Hebrew University, and brings nearly 20 years of executive level experience in biotech sciences, with particular expertise in the global medical cannabis industry. Dr. Maymon-Pomeranchik also serves on the boards of several public companies.