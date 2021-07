While the majority of emphasis is always placed on “physical” health (which is absolutely worthy of attention), we must not ignore how critically important the “emotional” health component is too. Men are emotional creatures and we should be teaching them skills for how to properly express their feelings without fear of being ridiculed. Emotional intelligence is the answer. Eric Rittmeyer, author of The Emotional Marine : 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You, joined us to share some simple EQ tips men can use to insure they maintain their mental well-being: