Kan. Woman Whose 'Miracle' Baby Was Delivered After Fatal Crash Was 'Going to Be a Fantastic Mother'

By Harriet Sokmensuer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Samantha Russell, the 22-year-old expectant mother whose baby was delivered prematurely after she was killed in a hit-and-run, are speaking out following her death. "Still in disbelief," longtime family friend Chad Harrison told KAKE. "You never think it can happen to someone that close to you. You always hear about the stories. You always read it in the paper. But until it hits home and affects you or one of your loved ones... It's hard."

