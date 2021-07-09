Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets
Posted 10:33 -- December corn is down 7 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 6 1/4 cents, September KC wheat is up 2 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 4 1/2 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 1 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 414.12 points and August crude oil is up $1.75 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.130 and August gold is up $9.70 per ounce. Corn and soybeans are moving in opposite directions with new-crop corn under pressure, but the bean market reacting to very strong palm, bean oil and canola futures markets. New-crop November canola has moved limit up, and higher for the third straight day, as the weather outlook promises more undesirable hot and dry weather in the Prairies.www.dtnpf.com
