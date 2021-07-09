Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil Futures Up Yet Head for Weekly Loss on Saudi-UAE Standoff

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher for the second session on Friday, although all contracts are on course to close out a volatile week with losses of around 2% triggered by the deepening political rift between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that has roadblocked a production agreement among 23-nation OPEC+ alliance on future supply levels, with speculation rising that Russia could bring the key producers back to negotiating table next week.

