Churdan, IA

Shirley Richards, 81, of Churdan

By Larry Brandt
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass of Christian Burial for Shirley Richards, 83, of Churdan, Iowa will be at 11:30 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Churdan, Iowa with Father John Gerald officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Churdan with a Rosary Service at 6:45 pm. Memorials are suggested to St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

