Overtime Elite Signs Jalen Lewis, Five-Star 2023 Recruit

By Jonathan Howard
defpen
defpen
 9 days ago
Overtime Elite has signed Jalen Lewis, a five-star recruit in the class of 2023. The new professional league has started to get some momentum and made some big signings in recent weeks. The emphasis has been on the class of 2023, signing players to two-year contracts. At just 16-years old, Lewis becomes the youngest to ever turn professional in the history of American basketball. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
Georgia got some big news on the recruiting front Wednesday as 2022 defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans has officially narrowed his recruitment to five schools. The Bulldogs have been in pursuit of Fegans for the better part of the last year. Earlier in the cycle, they appeared to be out of this recruitment, but have gotten back into it over the last month or so.

