Overtime Elite Signs Jalen Lewis, Five-Star 2023 Recruit
Overtime Elite has signed Jalen Lewis, a five-star recruit in the class of 2023. The new professional league has started to get some momentum and made some big signings in recent weeks. The emphasis has been on the class of 2023, signing players to two-year contracts. At just 16-years old, Lewis becomes the youngest to ever turn professional in the history of American basketball. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.defpen.com
Comments / 0