Winterset, IA

Barbara Jeanne Jeneary, 96, of Winterset

By Larry Brandt
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 9 days ago

Barbara Jeanne (Robin) Jeneary, age 96. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM Friday, July 9, 2021, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 10, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 17, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Des Moines. Burial will follow in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Cathedral of St. Paul or the Iowa SIDS Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

