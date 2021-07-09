Helen of Troy's (HELE) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.