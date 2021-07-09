Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Helen of Troy's (HELE) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Zacks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELE - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year over year. Strength in Leadership Brands and higher online sales were tailwinds in the quarter. The Beauty and Houseware segments saw improvement on the back of decent traffic as stores reopened. The Health & Home segment also fared well, despite tough year-over-year comparison.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Sales#Hele Free Report#Leadership Brands#The Health Home#Personal Care#Hrb Brands Llc#Troy Limited Price#Troy Limited Quote#Non Core#Beauty#Housewares#Segmental Performance Net#Oxo#Unshipped#Drybar Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
EPA
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Alliance (WAL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

WAL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.37%. A...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

State Street (STT) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Expenses Rise

STT - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78. Also, the bottom line was 4.8% higher than the prior-year level. Results reflected new investment servicing wins, provision benefits and improvement in fee income. However, a decline in net interest income...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Schwab (SCHW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y

SCHW - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line grew 30% from the prior-year quarter. Results reflect solid client assets balance and rise in new brokerage accounts. These were driven by solid client activity, which...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Comments on Elastic’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elastic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Kansas City Southern's (KSU) Q2 Earnings Lag, Rise 79.1% Y/Y

KSU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding $6.23 from non-recurring items) of $2.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. The bottom line, however, surged 79.1% on a year-over-year basis despite adjusted operating expenses increasing 28.9%. Quarterly revenues of $749.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

SAVA - Free Report) will provide updates on its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate, simufilam, when it reports second-quarter 2021 results. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the last two quarters and beat the same in the other two. The average four-quarter earnings surprise was -15.39%. In the last reported quarter, the company missed on earnings by 12.50%.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Progressive (PGR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Premiums Up Y/Y

PGR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.51 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. The bottom line however declined 17.5% year over year. Net premiums written were $11.5 billion in the quarter, up 13% from $10.1 billion a year ago. Net premiums earned grew 14% to nearly $11 billion.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Cintas (CTAS) Tops on Q4 Earnings & Sales, Gives Solid View

CTAS - Free Report) has delivered impressive results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended May 31, 2021). Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6% and sales surpassed the same by 13.3%. The company’s earnings in the reported quarter were $2.47 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Expenses Up Y/Y

U.S. Bancorp (. USB - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 41 cents. Lower revenues along with escalating expenses were the key undermining factors. Nonetheless, reserve...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Truist Financial (TFC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

TFC - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. The bottom line jumped 89% from the prior-year quarter. The stock rallied nearly 1% during the pre-market trading, reflecting investors’ optimism over the results. The full-day trading session will display...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

WST - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

4 Multiline Insurers Well Poised to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates

The U.S. multiline insurers look well-poised for growth before reporting their second-quarter 2021 results. Well-diversified portfolios, improved pricing environment, reduced mortality rates, below-average catastrophe losses, prudent underwriting results and technological advancements are likely to have acted as catalysts for the companies in the to-be-reported quarter. Gradual reopening of the economy paves the way for undertaking mergers and acquisitions.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Infosys (INFY) Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Ups FY22 Sales View

INFY - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew 26% year over year. Infosys’ fiscal first-quarter revenues increased 21.2% to $3.78 billion year over year and topped the Zacks...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

UnitedHealth (UNH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Hikes '21 EPS View

UNH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.70 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. The bottom line declined 34% year over year due to escalating costs and broad-based postponement of care in the prior-year quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by growing revenues.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

BNY Mellon (BK) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Fee Income Improves Y/Y

BK - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.13 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The bottom line represents a rise of 12% from the prior-year quarter. Results gained from provision benefit and higher fee income. Growth in asset balances was another tailwind. However, a decline in...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

WSFS Financial (WSFS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

WSFS Financial (. WSFS - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

BlackRock (BLK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & AUM Rise Y/Y

BLK - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $10.03 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.24. The figure reflects a rise of 27.8 % from the year-ago quarter’s number. Results benefited from an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Moreover, long-term net inflows supported growth...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

America Movil (AMX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

AMX - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite significant economic recovery in the United States, signs of higher inflation toward the latter part of the second quarter led to uncertainty across financial markets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy