Nick Jonas recently shaved his facial hair, and suddenly we're back in 2010. On July 15, the singer debuted his "fresh face" after sharing a video of himself getting rid of his beard. "Shaved my face for the first time in a long time, 😬" he captioned a photo of his transformation. It's been about a decade since we've spotted Jonas without his beard, so it's no surprise people had some pretty strong feelings about the nostalgic look. From Camp Rock references to fans jokingly demanding he "tape it back on," his lack of facial hair certainly sparked hilarious reactions on social media.