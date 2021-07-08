From neon to knickknacks, ‘the Smithsonian of the Valley’ puts San Fernando Valley history on display

One need never have set foot in the oft-maligned, occasionally misunderstood and frequently mocked San Fernando Valley to know it suffers from a bit of an image problem. Characterized in movies and music as a suburban desert dominated by mall culture and plagued by relentless upspeak, its cultural significance and historical importance have long been dismissed by many as unremarkable and, well, a tad grody. Others, however, like Tommy Gelinas, founder of the Valley Relics Museum in Lake Balboa, Calif., feel it has a culture and history well worth preserving.