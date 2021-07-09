Cancel
Tristan Thompson Awarded $50k in Libel Case Against Paternity Accuser

TMZ.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTristan Thompson's pockets could get a little more swollen soon ... he's just been awarded a nice chunk of change in the libel case against his paternity accuser. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the court has entered a default judgment in favor of Tristan against Kimberly Alexander for the amount of $50k ... plus 10% interest per year until it's paid off. She's also gotta fork over $2,901.75 in court costs.

www.tmz.com

