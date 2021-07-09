Cancel
Man, 65, knocked out in Manhattan subway assault, suspect sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
The victim was slapped by a man during an argument on an R-line train at the 23rd Street station in the Flatiron District last Thursday evening, according to police.

