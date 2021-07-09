Cancel
NFL

Other than Mac Jones, who is the Patriots' most intriguing rookie?

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 9 days ago

Our latest 21 questions about the New England Patriots series takes a look at the most intriguing rookie on the roster besides Mac Jones. We went outside-the-box.

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

Mac Jones
#Patriots#College Football#American Football#Ucf
NFL
The Associated Press

Patriots sign QB Mac Jones, latest to try to follow Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots on Tuesday signed quarterback Mac Jones, their first-round draft pick and the latest potential long-term replacement for Tom Brady. The No. 15 overall selection, Jones led Alabama to the 2020 national championship. Last year, he led all Division I quarterbacks with 4,500...
NFL

Patriots Sign First Round Draft Pick QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 first-round draft pick QB Mac Jones. Terms of the contract were not announced. Jones, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 15th overall selection out of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder was the starting quarterback for the 2020 BCS National Championship Alabama team. He was a consensus first-team All-America and All-SEC first-team selection as a redshirt junior in 2020. Last season, Jones led all Division I quarterbacks with a school-record 4,500 yards passing with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while setting the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage at 77.4 percent.
NFL

Patriots sign QB Mac Jones to rookie contract worth $15.6 million

Patriots sign Mac Jones to rookie contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots have officially signed their first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. Mac Jones has signed his rookie contract worth $15.6 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Like all first-rounders, it’s a four-year deal with...
NFL

Patriots should send 'thank you note' to 49ers for passing on Mac Jones

There was a lot of speculation about Mac Jones going very early in the 2021 NFL Draft earlier this spring, particularly to the San Francisco 49ers. However, the 49ers ultimately opted for North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall and Jones slid to No. 15, right into the laps of the New England Patriots.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Realistic Expectations for Mac Jones & the Patriots in Year 1

The New England Patriots continue to live life after future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady as the once heralded AFC East franchise was unable to even reach the postseason in 2020-21. Meanwhile, Brady will enter the upcoming 2021 campaign as a member of the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the legendary signal-caller has only thrived since leaving New England following the conclusion of the 2020 season. In the absence of Brady, the Patriots and longtime head coach Bill Belichick elected to turn to former Carolina Panthers quarterback and a former league MVP in Cam Newton. Unfortunately for everyone involved, though, that plan didn’t go quite so well as the Patriots served as a middling team in the AFC throughout the 2020-21 season. Even so, the Patriots did choose to bring Newton back for another round this offseason while also adding former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots news & rumors: Mac Jones inks deal; Melvin Ingram a nice fit

It’s official, New England Patriots No. 1 draft pick Mac Jones is signed, sealed and delivered. In quoting the lyrics to the song by the late, great Aretha Franklin, Jones’ signing now allows for No. 15 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft to now focus on trying to win the starting job from Cam Newton.
NFL

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones spotted in Hull

HULL — It's not every day that you get to have a New England Patriots first-round pick throwing footballs on your high school field. But then again, not every field has the Atlantic Ocean and Boston's skyline as a backdrop. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was spotted in Hull early...
NFL
FanSided

Will Mac Jones start for the New England Patriots at some point in 2021?

As many expected, Mac Jones landed with the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. Could he supplant Cam Newton as the starter during his rookie season?. Cam Newton has had a terrific NFL career. The former number one overall pick of the Carolina Panthers kicked things off with a bang with 36 total touchdowns as a rookie en route to a Pro Bowl appearance at just 22 years old, according to Pr Football Reference.
NFL

Cam Newton Continues To Call Mac Jones ‘Right Pick’ For Patriots, But He’s Ready To ‘Uphold My End Of The Bargain’ In 2021

BOSTON (CBS) — The quarterback battle is going to be the hot topic of Patriots training camp when things kick off in Foxboro at the end of the month. The skirmish between veteran Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones to be face of the New England offense is going to captivate us all for the month of August as we inch closer and closer to the 2021 season.
NFL

Report projects Patriots' starting QB between Cam Newton, Mac Jones

The New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round to be the future of the franchise, but will Bill Belichick give him leadership duties this season as the team's starting quarterback? Cam Newton is back for another season, notes ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington, and he's the favorite to take first-team reps when the Patriots open training camp this month.

