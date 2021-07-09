Other than Mac Jones, who is the Patriots' most intriguing rookie?

The New England Patriots continue to live life after future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady as the once heralded AFC East franchise was unable to even reach the postseason in 2020-21. Meanwhile, Brady will enter the upcoming 2021 campaign as a member of the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the legendary signal-caller has only thrived since leaving New England following the conclusion of the 2020 season. In the absence of Brady, the Patriots and longtime head coach Bill Belichick elected to turn to former Carolina Panthers quarterback and a former league MVP in Cam Newton. Unfortunately for everyone involved, though, that plan didn’t go quite so well as the Patriots served as a middling team in the AFC throughout the 2020-21 season. Even so, the Patriots did choose to bring Newton back for another round this offseason while also adding former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.