Andrew Taylor Shares His Secret To Success In The Insurance World

Former Nintendo of America COO Reggie Fils-Aimé is releasing a book that "shares leadership lessons and inspiring stories from his unlikely rise to the top". As detailed on Amazon, Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo hopes to be "as close to sitting one-on-one with a gaming legend as it gets" and shares the challenges Reggie faced throughout his life as well as "what it takes to reach the top of your own industry, including being brave enough to stand up for your ideas, while also being open to alternative paths to success".