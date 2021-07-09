Cancel
Andrew Taylor Shares His Secret To Success In The Insurance World

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest names in the insurance industry, Andrew Taylor, 31, worked as a grocery bagger for a supermarket while putting himself through college. Things quickly changed when he ventured into the insurance industry and personally sold over $100K his first year. Today, he is the founder of Family First Life USA (FFL USA), an insurance agency that has changed the lives of thousands of agents and families.

