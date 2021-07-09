Cancel
Massachusetts State

What Massachusetts lawmakers agreed to in the final fiscal 2022 budget proposal

By Steph Solis
MassLive.com
The Massachusetts House and Senate agreed on a nearly $48.1 billion budget for fiscal 2022, setting plans to vote on the proposal on Friday. The finalized budget does not include a mail-in voting provision, one of the sticking points between House and Senate leaders during negotiations. Lawmakers did agree to create a Student Opportunity Act fund to preserve money needed to phase in the landmark education law by fiscal 2027. The spending plan would also kill the sunset on the film tax credit, which was due to expire in 2022.

