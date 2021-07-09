Cancel
Cars

GM recalls 400,000 pickups over exploding side air bags

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 9 days ago

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning, spewing parts into the cabin.

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
