GM recalls 400,000 pickups over exploding side air bags
General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning, spewing parts into the cabin.www.audacy.com
General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning, spewing parts into the cabin.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
Comments / 0