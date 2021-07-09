Flood Watch issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 02:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; McDonough The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois La Moine River at Colmar affecting Hancock and McDonough Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Watch continues for the La Moine River at Colmar. * From late Saturday night to early Tuesday morning. * At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water affects the lowest portions of Lambert Road and affects Lamar Road approximately 100 feet north of the intersection with County Road 26. * Impact...At 22.5 feet, Water affects lower roads around Birmingham.