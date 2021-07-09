Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Announces $4.5 Billion Settlement With Purdue Pharma Over Its Role in the Opioid Epidemic

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 9 days ago

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a $4.5 billion. settlement with Purdue Pharma -- one of the largest in. history -- over the company's role in falsely marketing its products to get more Americans hooked on opioids. The owners of Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family, will be required to pay.

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
434
Followers
7K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Insurance Premiums#News Service#Americans#New Yorkers#Dfs#The Bankruptcy Court#Endo International Plc#Par Pharmaceutical Inc#Cephalon Inc#Actavis Pharma Inc#Actavis Llc#Actavis Elizabeth Llc#Allergan Plc#Allergan Finance Llc#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Health
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyWBOY

WV Attorney General rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, announced his decision to reject Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan on Sunday. The Attorney General expressed his opposition to the way the multibillion-dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma may be divided among states. “I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that...
Businesskymkemp.com

Yurok Tribe Opposes Sweetheart Settlement for Sackler Family, Purdue Pharma

[Thursday], the Yurok Tribal Council unanimously voted to oppose a proposed bankruptcy settlement agreement and restructuring plan for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The settlement is part of Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy plan, which seeks to resolve thousands of lawsuits brought against the company and members of the Sackler family for fueling the opioid crisis by intentionally misleading doctors and patients about the numerous risks associated with taking the highly addictive OxyContin. If White Plains, NY bankruptcy court judge Robert Drain approves the agreement, the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma will have to pay approximately $150 million to all Tribes in the United States over nine years. The Yurok Tribe’s portion is roughly .5 percent of the tribal allocation. While the Sackler family is contributing approximately $4.5 billion to the bankruptcy settlement, due to the family’s vast fortune and investments, it is likely they will recover that contribution over the same time period. Furthermore, the Sacklers will not have to admit any wrongdoing and they will be permanently shielded from future opioid-related civil lawsuits.
Pennsylvania Statecatcountry1063fm.com

PENNSYLVANIA TO RECEIVE $225 MILLION IN PURDUE PHARMA SETTLEMENT

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that the state will receive $225 million from the makers of Oxycontin to help fight the opioid epidemic. Reports say that after weeks of negotiations resulted in changes to the settlement proposal offered by Purdue Pharma. Shapiro was one of the several attorneys general that opposed the settlement before joining an agreement with 14 other states. The agreement increased the payout from the company from $3 billion to $4.5 billion. As part of that, Pennsylvania will receive $225 million.
Businessbigislandthieves.com

Sackler Family and Their Company, Purdue Pharma, to Pay More Than $4.3 Billion in Opioid Lawsuit

Attorney General Connors announced Hawaii’s participation in a nationwide resolution of lawsuits against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, that will require them to pay more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country, as well as make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis.
Medical & Biotechurbancny.com

Attorney General James Helps Shut Down Purdue Pharma, Secures $4.5 Billion from Sackler Family for Role in Fueling Opioid Crisis

Resolution Shuts Down Purdue, Ends Sacklers’ Ability to Sell Opioids. Ever Again, and Secures Unprecedented Public Disclosure. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a resolution of her lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. The agreement will, first and foremost, shut down Purdue Pharma and end the Sackler family’s ability to manufacture opioids ever again. The agreement will also deliver one of the largest payments that individuals and entities they control have paid to resolve a law enforcement action in U.S. history — more than $4.5 billion will be paid to fund prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in communities across the country. Additionally, the agreement will make public tens of millions of documents related to the company and the family’s roles in igniting the opioid crisis — requiring unprecedented disclosure about the role Purdue and the Sacklers played in hooking Americans on opioids.
IndustryBBC

Purdue signs deal on opioid settlement with 15 states

Fifteen US states have dropped their opposition to a bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma, clearing the way for a multi-billion dollar settlement. It marks the first step towards the OxyContin painkillers maker paying out $4.3bn (£3.1bn) to settle cases related to the opioid crisis. The New York attorney general said...
New York City, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

AG Tong rejects Purdue Pharma settlement plan

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is rejecting a plan embraced by 15 states, including New York, that involves a $4.5 billion settlement with Stamford’s Purdue Pharma. Under the plan, the states would agree to drop their opposition to Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy organization. The settlement would require the company to...
Hawaii Statehawaii.gov

ATG NEWS RELEASE: Hawaii Attorney General Connors Announces Resolution with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family for their Role in the Opioid Crisis

HONOLULU – Attorney General Connors announced Hawaii’s participation in a nationwide resolution of lawsuits against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, that will require them to pay more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country, as well as make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota to get at least $50M in opioid crisis settlement with OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma

Minnesota stands to receive at least $50 million as part of a larger settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners over their role in fueling the American opioid crisis. The settlement with the makers of OxyContin was agreed to by 15 states late Wednesday. The Sackler family, which owns and operates the now-bankrupt Purdue Pharma, will pay a total of $4.325 billion to these states over the next nine years, with the funding used for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts related to the opioid crisis.
New York City, NYNews 12

State AG settles lawsuit against Purdue Pharma for $4.5 billion

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday announced a $4.5 billion settlement in the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma. The settlement resolves a three-year legal battle against the Sackler family and its company Purdue Pharma for its role in fueling the opioid crisis. In 2018, James along with attorneys general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy