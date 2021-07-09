Big Mother Gig and the Replacements

For those wondering why Christie Valdiserri is being replaced in the cast for Big Brother 23, we are here to lend a helping hand within this piece. Is it sad to see her go? Absolutely, and it’s even more so now that we have a greater understanding as to why it took place. In a video uploaded to the official Big Brother account, Christie recorded a message saying she tested positive for the virus. She’s vaccinated and doesn’t quite understand how this happened, but it does unfortunately mean she does not get to take part in the season.