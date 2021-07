While people might love their Chalupa or crave that Big Mac, not every popular fast food chain still has the crown perched upon their head. Even though it might seem as if there is a drive through on every corner and tacos can be ordered at the push of a button, the reality is that one particular fast food taco chain is a distant memory and can't be rebooted like those 80s movies. Do you remember Pup N' Taco?