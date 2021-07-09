Cancel
Staten Island, NY

Milling schedule for Staten Island streets next week

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
 9 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct daytime milling efforts in Great Kills next week. The work may cause temporary road closures. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted in advance. If a car is not moved, the city will tow it around the corner or to the next closest block without construction. If there is a change in the schedule or if notices can’t be posted ahead of time, the contractor will verbally inform residents of the need to move their cars.

