If you’re feeling like a lot going on right now – you’re not alone. In just two days, the Policing Bill passed through the House of Commons, the Elections Bill was introduced, and the home secretary’s Nationality and Borders Bill was published as well. Forty-eight hours is a long time in politics.Each bill on its own represents the sort of seismic constitutional change that some countries would require a referendum on, but together they might be the most brazen assault on democratic freedoms that our country has ever seen.The legislation is dense, hard to follow, and amends many other acts...