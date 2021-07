STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A crash in Brooklyn involving a late model Maserati early Saturday morning has left one person dead and one in critical condition, according to police. When police responded to the crash, which occurred at about 3:23 a.m. near the intersection of Atlantic and Rochester avenues, they found an unidentified male driver, and a 35-year-old male vehicle passenger, unconscious and unresponsive inside an overturned late model Maserati engulfed in flames, said a police spokesperson.