After getting into a bitter fight with her husband, a woman in China angrily rammed her BMW into Porsche 918 and Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth $3.5 million and wrecked them.

People love their cars! Some of them love their cars so much, it becomes the easiest way to settle scores with them. In car news, we posted about a bitter fight between a woman and her husband only last week. The woman angrily rammed her BMW into a Porsche 918 and Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth $3.5 million and wrecked them. Another touchy example of people getting blinded by their love for their supercars is this incident involving a Lamborghini owner. The Lambo driver has drawn the ire of netizens with a social media post that shamed a Honda driver. The woman took a photo of the narrow space between her car and the Honda, making it impossible for her to get into her vehicle. If you think this was to point out the carelessness of the Honda driver, you got it wrong.