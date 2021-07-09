After getting into a bitter fight with her husband, a woman in China angrily rammed her BMW into Porsche 918 and Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth $3.5 million and wrecked them.
Arguments and quarrels are normal but frustrating parts of most marriages, but it’s important to stay calm and logically resolve the issue at hand. Else, things can quickly get out of control and even end up costing you a fortune. Case in point, an argument between a married couple in China led to the destruction of several high-end automobiles worth at least USD 3.5 million.luxurylaunches.com
