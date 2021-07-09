Stripe begins IPO planning with hire of law firm: report

Scientific Games Corp. said Thursday that it has made a proposal to acquire the remaining 19% of equity interest in digital gaming company SciPlay Corp. , beyond what it already owns. Upon completion of the potential transaction, which the company has proposed to SciPlay's board of directors, SciPlay would be a wholly owned subsidiary of Scientific Games, which offers casino and gaming services. The companies have yet to reach a deal. In a release, Scientific Games shared a letter it wrote to SciPlay's board of directors in which it argued that SciPlay would benefit "from increased trading liquidity as a result of being part of a pro forma entity with a market capitalization of $7.0 billion," based on both stocks' closing prices Wednesday, as well as a significantly larger public float. Scientific Games announced late last month that it planned to divest its lottery and sports-betting businesses and that it would seek to increase its focus on digital markets. Shares of SciPlay are up more than 12% in morning trading Thursday. They've gained 24.8% so far this year as Scientific Games shares have gained 59%. The S&P 500 is up 16.5% so far this year.