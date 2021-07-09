Stripe begins IPO planning with hire of law firm: report
Stripe has hired Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP to advise it on planning for an initial public offering, according to a report from Reuters Friday. The report, which cited multiple anonymous sources, said that Stripe has yet to determine a timeline for its potential listing, but that the IPO is unlikely to occur this year. Stripe declined to comment on its IPO plans. The fintech company fetched a private-market valuation of $95 billion after a March funding round. The company helps power payments for businesses like Shopify Inc. and Instacart. The IPO market has been highly active in recent months, though the Renaissance IPO ETF is down 0.8% so far this year as the S&P 500 has risen 16%.www.marketwatch.com
