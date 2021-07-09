Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 930 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 63.6 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 59.9 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Union County, flooding expands across farm land south of County Road 18 and approaches the road surface about 1 mile east of Southwest County Road 241. * Impact...At 63.0 feet, Southwest 99th Avenue in Union County begins to flood. * Impact...At 64.0 feet, Southwest 99th Avenue in Union County is subject to closure above this level restricting access to homes near the river. Water begins to approach a couple of residences in the area. Structures south of County Road 18 near Southwest 78th Court begin to flood.