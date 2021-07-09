Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Live Oak County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers, Bluntzer, Calallen Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * From Sunday afternoon to Tuesday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.5 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday afternoon to a crest of 26.2 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 14.5 Fri 8 pm 20.4 25.6 26.0 20.7 10.8

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Three Rivers, TX
County
Live Oak County, TX
City
Live Oak, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Nueces River#Extreme Weather#Live Oak By Nws#Calallen Minor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

'Baby Cannibal' Pogacar claims vintage Tour de France title

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Tadej Pogacar became the youngest rider to win back-to-back Tour de France titles on Sunday after some vintage racing drew comparisons with cycling's greatest. The 22-year-old Slovenian, who won the Tour on his debut last year, hammered his rivals in the Alps with a long-range...

Comments / 0

Community Policy