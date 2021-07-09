Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana is a safer place for Big Oil than Louisianians | Jarvis DeBerry

By Jarvis DeBerry
Posted by 
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qedAa_0as3IawD00

Rep. Danny McCormick’s attempt during the Louisiana Legislature’s session to have Louisiana designated a “fossil fuel sanctuary state” would never have passed constitutional muster. The state can’t just up and decide that its laws take priority over the country’s. But in calling out the absurdity of the Oil City Republican’s legislation, there’s a chance that some of us lost sight of the reality that Louisiana — to our great peril — has long been a fossil fuel sanctuary state.

No, the state can’t protect Big Oil from the feds, but it protects it from everybody else — especially Louisianians who want the industry held accountable for its damage to the coast and its toxic effects on our air. And as accurate as it is to say that the state’s capitulation to the oil industry will destroy us, it’s even more accurate to say it has already destroyed us plenty.

In “ Katrina: A History, 1915-2015 ,” Tulane Professor Andy Horowitz explains how 90 years of bad decisions made the hurricane the catastrophic event it was. One of the biggest of the bad decisions was Louisiana celebrating the arrival of Big Oil just like Troy celebrated the arrival of that big horse.

Referring to the 1920s and ‘30s, Horowitz writes, “Southern Democrats like (St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes District Attorney Leander) Perez, icons for almost an almost fascist level of government power, used that power in the service of the owners and shareholders of Standard Oil, Freeport Sulphur, and other transnational corporate interests. Working with local government, these firms rewrote Louisiana’s Constitution and redistributed its mineral wealth. Even as Governor Huey Long promoted quasi-socialist reforms to make ‘Every Man a King,’ and Perez boasted of his parish’s ‘Utopia’ with full employment, they were transferring huge amounts of public resources to private markets. Once they yielded influence to the oil interests, local politicians never regained the reins of power.”

Have Louisiana politicians ever demanded those reins? Even now, many act as if it’s important that Louisiana be thankful and deferential to those oil companies lest they storm off in a huff and leave oil in the ground. That deference dooms us.

As Horowitz writes, Louisiana politicians signaled generations ago that they’re OK with private companies getting the profit from oil exploration and the public paying the cost.

That cost includes the destruction of wetlands that previously dampened the blow of incoming hurricanes.

One could argue that the Perezes of the world didn’t know that giving the oil companies carte blanche in Louisiana would make Plaquemines Parish, as The New Yorker puts it, “among the fastest-disappearing places on Earth.”

But today’s officials can’t plead ignorance. They have seen what has happened and what is yet happening. And they’ve certainly been told that oil and gas exploration bears the lion’s share of the blame for our land loss.

But the oil industry’s legacy of destruction gives them no pause. They remain willing to cater to the industry’s every whim.

Although the legislation naming Louisiana a sanctuary state for fossil fuels didn’t pass, legislation making it easier for natural gas companies to avoid penalties after leaks did. There’s also a new law that gives industrial facilities the ability to self-report environmental violations to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality in exchange for reduced fines and the right to keep the public from knowing about the violations for two years. Lawmakers also passed laws against the solar energy industry , which doesn’t cause air pollution, and gave the go-ahead to chemical recycling, which reportedly does .

Together Louisiana, Louisiana Budget Project, the Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy and the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice have g iven the Louisiana Legislature an ‘F’ for their stewardship of Louisiana’s air, land and water. Erin Hansen, who helped create the scorecard, said that “it feels like we’re moving backward at a time when science tells us we can’t do that.”

Oh, we can do it; we just can’t do it and survive.

Horowitz looks at the 90 years of decisions that preceded Hurricane Katrina’s destructiveness to challenge the common idea that the disaster was an acute, out-of-nowhere event or that it counts as an “act of God.”  We’d do better to think of it as the consequences of allowing an industry to tear up the coast with impunity.

And to be sure, there are yet consequences to come. Because the state’s leaders continue to make Louisiana a safer place for oil companies to operate than for human beings to live.

“Katrina, A History: 1915–2015” is the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities 2021 Humanities Book of the Year. Join me and author Andy Horowitz in a virtual conversation about his book July 9 at 11 a.m. Registration details are here .

The post Louisiana is a safer place for Big Oil than Louisianians | Jarvis DeBerry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 3

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

687
Followers
374
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huey Long
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Exploration#Standard Oil#Louisianians#Tulane#Southern Democrats#Plaquemines Parish#The New Yorker#Louisiana Budget Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s Election Integrity Commission folds after two meetings

After holding just two organizational meetings since it was founded this year in response to baseless allegations of voter fraud, the Louisiana Commission on Election Integrity and Voting was suspended on Thursday. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made the announcement in a news release, thanking the members for their service and saying he needs to […] The post Louisiana’s Election Integrity Commission folds after two meetings appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Charges dropped against activists protesting Louisiana pipeline

Environmental groups celebrated Tuesday as they announced that District Attorney Bofill “Bo” Duhé, chief prosecutor in St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary Parishes, rejected all charges against 17 people who were charged with crimes in 2018 for violating a law making it a felony to be at or near pipelines or construction sites without permission. […] The post Charges dropped against activists protesting Louisiana pipeline appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate says decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level is a change that’s “long overdue,” and that he’s prioritizing that effort amid a growing number of states legalizing cannabis. To that end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday unveiled a draft proposal for removing cannabis from the federal […] The post Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Top 10 Poorest Cities in Louisiana

What are the poorest cities in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Earlier this week, we wrote an article on The Top 10 Richest Places in Louisiana, with three locations in Orleans Parish ranking at the top. Four places in SWLA made the Top 50 most wealthiest places in Louisiana.
Louisiana Stateaudacy.com

Louisiana COVID hospitalizations soar to more than 500

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Louisiana hit 504 in today's report from the Louisiana Department of Health. You have to go back to March 11 for the last time LDH reported COVID hospitalizations more than 500. In the last week, hospitalizations are up 153. It is up 214 in the last...
Louisiana Statebrproud.com

Confederate monument removed from city hall in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Spectators cheered Saturday as a stone statue of a Confederate general was hoisted by a crane and removed from a pedestal where it stood for 99 years in front of a city hall in south Louisiana. The Advertiser posted video of the work that happened a...
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Kentucky Regulators: West Virginia Coal Plant Should Close in 2028

Kentucky utility regulators reached a decision this week that could mean a northern West Virginia power plant will have to close years sooner than planned. The Kentucky Public Service Commission on Thursday rejected Kentucky Power’s request to perform environmental compliance work on the Mitchell Plant near Moundsville, West Virginia. Under...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

BESE Recommends Louisiana Schools Still Wear Masks For 2021

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has issued a statement on their COVID-19 recommendations for the 2021-2022 academic year. BESE says their recommendations are based on current medical knowledge of how COVID-19 is spread and how Louisiana schools can minimize transmission of the virus on their campuses.
Louisiana Statelafourchegazette.com

Louisiana COVID numbers continue to rise in Tuesday update

COVID numbers continue to be on the rise in Louisiana. The state released new virus numbers today which show that the lull in COVID's momentum we've enjoyed for several months is beginning to slip with new cases on the rise, as well as hospitalizations and positivity. See the full data...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Time to Pay Up or Pack Up! Louisiana Evictions Start August 1st

2020 was a tough year, there no way around that. For many people, it was the worst year they've ever experienced - and it's easy to see why, especially in Louisiana. We weren't the richest state to begin with, but when the shutdowns and layoffs started - it got even worse. Honestly, so many people were saved from absolute financial ruin by measures like the nationwide moratorium on evictions - it's clear we wouldn't have made it without them.
Louisiana StateNatchitoches Times

Louisiana’s newest food trail is now open for business

The No Man’s Land Gas Station Eats Food Trail, within an area in west Louisiana once known as the Neutral Strip, is a nod to roadside foods of all shapes and sizes. Anyone who travels to Louisiana knows food is a big attraction. Taking a trip along the Gas Station Eats Food Trail offers a slice of southern hospitality, tasty scenic landscapes, and several big bites of what visitors come here to experience.

Comments / 3

Community Policy