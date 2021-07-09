Cancel
Trivium Premiere New Song + Short Film “In the Court of the Dragon”

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrivium spent the week teasing big news for today, and big news they have delivered: the NWOAHM maestros have released a new song, “In the Court of the Dragon,” and an accompanying short film. Both, you’ll be glad to know, are excellent. The song itself combines pretty much all the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Matt Heafy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruoff Music Center#Dte Energy Music Theatre#Megadeth Lamb Of God#Toyota Music Factory#Az#Nv#Wa#Va Blue Ridge Festival#Ny#Jones Beach Theater#Ma#Nj Bb T Pavilion#Nj Pnc#Ar Walmart Amp#Mo#Qc
